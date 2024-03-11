Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 09:59 PM

Dhaka Bank holds managers’ conference

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a "Managers’ Conference 2024" at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently organised a 'managers' conference 2024' at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The meeting reviewed the overall performance in 2023 and chalked out various strategic plans to achieve business targets in 2024.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting, where ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founding vice-chairman and sponsor, Rakhi Das Gupta, director, and Ahbab Ahmed, independent director, were present.

Among others, AKM Shahnawaj, AMM Moyen Uddin, Md Mostaque Ahmed, Akhlaqur Rahman, Sheikh Abdul Bakir, deputy managing directors, along with branch managers and operations managers, sub-branch managers, and heads of divisions/units from the head office attended the programme.

push notification