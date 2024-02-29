Dhaka Bank gives financial assistance to cancer patient

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, hands over a donation cheque to Habiba Akhter Shanta at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank provided financial assistance of Tk 3 lakh to Habiba Akhter Shanta, who has been suffering from terminal breast cancer, as a part of corporate social responsibility (health).

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over a cheque to Shanta at a programme at the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

AKM Shahnawaz, Md Mostaque Ahmed and Akhlakur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Arham Masudul Huq, chief executive officer of Dhaka Bank Foundation, were present.

Among others, Rayhan Kawsar, assistant vice-president of the bank, was also present.