Dhaka Bank brings credit card for ICAB

Dhaka Bank recently launched a co-branded Visa signature credit card for members and employees of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Bangladesh (ICAB).

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, Ashish Chakraborty, director for business development of South Asia Visa, and Md Moniruzzaman, president of the ICAB, attended the card unveiling programme, titled "ICAB Members' Night 2023", at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital, read a press release.

The card offers a range of benefits, including lifetime waiver of annual card fee, airport pick and drop service facility, access to over 1,300 international airport lounges in 120 countries, round the year buy 1 get 1 offer on all 5-star hotels, and quintuple credit shield benefit programme up to Tk 40 lakh.

"By using this co-branded credit card enabling them to avail exciting lifestyles, travel, shopping, and other benefits, ICAB members can now avail special facilities," said Huq.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director of the bank, Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer, Sheikh Abdul Bakir, deputy managing director, and Shubhashish Bose, chief executive officer of ICAB, and MBM Lutful Hadee, vice-president (OMS), were present.

Among others, HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice-president and head of retail business division of the bank, and Sahabub Alam Khan, executive vice-president and chief financial officer, and Maria Howlader, member council and chairman members issues services and welfare committee of the ICAB, were also present.