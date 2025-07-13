Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:24 PM

Most Viewed

Banking
Banking

Daffodil International University, Pubali Bank organise industry-academia summit

Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:24 PM
Star Business Desk
Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:26 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:24 PM
Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, inaugurates a banking booth on the Daffodil International University campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Daffodil International University (DIU), in collaboration with Pubali Bank PLC, recently organised an "Industry-Academia Collaboration Summit 2025" at its campus in Dhaka.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the summit as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The summit brought together experts from both the industrial and academic spheres to engage in discussions on employment generation, innovation, and skills development -- key areas for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Md Sabur Khan, chairman of the DIU; Mohammad Manjurul Haque Khan, director of career development centre; and Prof Mostafa Kamal, dean of academic affairs and adviser to the real estate department; all of whom attended as special guests.

Earlier in the day, the bank's MD also inaugurated a new banking booth on the university campus.

Among others, Abu Laich Md Samsujjaman, general manager and head for Dhaka central region at the bank; NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business; Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel division; Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, public relations officer; along with senior officials of the bank's head office and officials and students of the university's different faculties, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগরে এক ট্রলারেই মিলছে ৪০ লাখ টাকার ইলিশ

বৈরী আবহাওয়া কাটার পর গত বৃহস্পতি ও শুক্রবার জেলেরা সাগরে মাছ ধরতে যায়।

এইমাত্র
|ফুটবল

তৃষ্ণার শেষ মুহূর্তের গোলে নেপালের বিপক্ষে বাংলাদেশের রুদ্ধশ্বাস জয়

৩০ মিনিট আগে