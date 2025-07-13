Daffodil International University, Pubali Bank organise industry-academia summit

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, inaugurates a banking booth on the Daffodil International University campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Daffodil International University (DIU), in collaboration with Pubali Bank PLC, recently organised an "Industry-Academia Collaboration Summit 2025" at its campus in Dhaka.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the summit as the chief guest, according to a press release.

The summit brought together experts from both the industrial and academic spheres to engage in discussions on employment generation, innovation, and skills development -- key areas for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Md Sabur Khan, chairman of the DIU; Mohammad Manjurul Haque Khan, director of career development centre; and Prof Mostafa Kamal, dean of academic affairs and adviser to the real estate department; all of whom attended as special guests.

Earlier in the day, the bank's MD also inaugurated a new banking booth on the university campus.

Among others, Abu Laich Md Samsujjaman, general manager and head for Dhaka central region at the bank; NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business; Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel division; Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, public relations officer; along with senior officials of the bank's head office and officials and students of the university's different faculties, were also present.