Community Bank opens fee collection booth at a school in Uttara

Md Fakhrul Islam, additional superintendent of police of the armed police battalion (APBn) headquarters in Uttara, and Abdul Qaium Khan, deputy managing director and chief information officer of Community Bank Bangladesh, cut a cake to jointly inaugurate a fee collection booth at the Armed Police Battalion School & College in Uttara, Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has opened a fee collection booth at Armed Police Battalion School & College in Uttara, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Md Fakhrul Islam, additional superintendent of police of the armed police battalion headquarters in Uttara, and Abdul Qaium Khan, deputy managing director and chief information officer of the bank, jointly inaugurated the booth.

The booth is to be operated under the Uttara branch of the bank, said a press release.

Mohammed Abul Hossain, principal of Armed Police Battalion School & College in Uttara, and other high officials of the bank and senior teachers of the educational institution, were present.

