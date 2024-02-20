Community Bank holds board meeting

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh, presides over a board meeting of the bank at the police headquarters in Dhaka recently. Photo: Community Bank

Community Bank Bangladesh recently organised its 50th board meeting at the police headquarters in Dhaka.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police, Bangladesh, and chairman of the bank, chaired the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

During the meeting, the bank took some important decisions on investment proposals.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, additional IG (admin) of Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, director general of Rapid Action Battalion, SM Ruhul Amin, additional IG of anti-terrorism unit, Md Mazharul Islam, additional IG of L&AA, Md Atiqul Islam, additional IG of crime & operations, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG of finance, Md Mahabubor Rahman, additional IG of Industrial Police, and Habibur Rahman, additional IG and commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, were present.

Among others, Md Aminul Islam, deputy inspector general of police (admin), Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy IG of police at HRM, Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional DIG of development revenue 1, Muntashirul Islam, additional DIG of Police Welfare Trust at police headquarters, Masud Khan and Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent directors, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, were also present.