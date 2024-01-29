Community Bank holds board meeting

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh, presides over the bank’s 49th board meeting held at the police headquarters in Dhaka today. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh has organised its 49th board meeting at the police headquarters in Dhaka today.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the inspector general of police, Bangladesh and chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Masud Khan and Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent directors of the bank, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, also attended the meeting.

A number of important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matters of the bank during the meeting.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, additional IG (admin) of Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, director general of Rapid Action Battalion, Md Monirul Islam, additional IG of special branch of Bangladesh Police, Md Mazharul Islam, additional IG of L&AA, Md Atiqul Islam, additional IG of crime and operations, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG (finance), Md Mahabubor Rahman, additional IG of Industrial Police, and Habibur Rahman, additional IG and commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, were present.

Among others, Md Aminul Islam, deputy IG (admin), Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy IG of human resources management, Muntashirul Islam, additional deputy IG of police welfare trust at police headquarters, Sufian Ahmed, additional deputy IG and director of academic at Police Staff College, BM Forman Ali, inspector of Bangladesh Police and president of Bangladesh Police Association, were also present.