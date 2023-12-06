Commercial Bank of Ceylon inks deal with Air Astra

Kapila Liyanage, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of Air Astra, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Astra recently over discounts and Visa cards.

Kapila Liyanage, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the bank, and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and sales of the airline, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.