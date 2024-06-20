Commercial Bank of Ceylon, ACI Motors strike deal on EMI facilities

Pradip Kar Chowdhury, executive director for finance and planning and chief finance officer of ACI Motors, and Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the ACI Centre in Dhaka recently. Photo: Commerical Bank of Ceylon

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ACI Motors, an automobile company and a subsidiary of ACI Limited, to offer EMI facilities on Yamaha Motorcycles using CBC-Visa credit cards.

Kasun Herath, deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer of the bank, and Pradip Kar Chowdhury, executive director for finance and planning and chief finance officer of the automobile company, penned the MoU at the ACI Centre in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Other senior officials from both companies were also present.