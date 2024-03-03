City Bank launches bancassurance service with inaugural sale of life insurance product

Mahia Juned, additional managing director and chief operating officer of City Bank, hands over documents of an inaugural sale of a life insurance policy of the bancassurance service to a client at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: City Bank

City Bank has launched its bancassurance service with the inaugural sale of a life insurance policy of Guardian Life Insurance at the bank's head office in Dhaka today.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer of the bank, and Mahia Juned, additional managing director and chief operating officer, attended the launching ceremony, the bank said in a press release.

Ashanur Rahman, chief economist and country business manager of the bank, Arup Haider, head of retail banking, and Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, head of operations, were present.

Among others, Subir Kumar Kundu, chief bancassurance officer of the bank, and Mashfiqur Rahman, and Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, representatives from Guardian Life Insurance, were also present.