Citizens Bank re-elect Musuduzzaman, Shoeb

Citizens Bank PLC has recently re-elected Masuduzzaman as chairman of the executive committee and Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb as chairman of the risk management committee of the board of directors of the bank.

Of them, Masuduzzaman is a businessperson having a 25-year long experience and exposure in the country's RMG sector. He is a sponsor director of the bank, said a press release.

He is the founder managing director of Modele De Capital Industry Ltd, Rhine Dress Ltd and Sadia Fashion Wears Ltd.

Besides, he is also in the leading string of the backward linkage industries for textiles, namely Embro Arch, Ocean Colour, Step To…Rainbow, Atlantic Accessories, Sadia Packaging & Accessories and Keyama Colour.

He was ex-vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Shoeb is also a sponsor director of the bank. He has a long 29 years' experience and exposure in the country's textiles sector.

Chowdhury is the CEO and managing director of a good number of enterprises of Salma Group, which occupies a distinctive position as the bulk importer of raw cotton and the leading-edge yarn producer of the country.

The success of Salma Group bears the testimony of his dynamic leadership and progressive mindset.

