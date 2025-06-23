Citizens Bank organises training on international financial reporting standards

Md Abdul Latif, deputy managing director of Citizens Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training programme on “International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS–9)” by Citizens Bank PLC at its training academy in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC recently organised a training programme on "International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS–9)" at its training academy in Dhaka.

Executives and officers from the bank's head office and branches participated in the programme.

Md Abdul Latif, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the event as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Shafiqul Islam, managing partner and chief executive officer of Shafiqul Alam & Co, conducted the training sessions.

Khan Md Tief Rana, head of cards and alternative delivery channels at the bank, was also present, along with other senior officials.