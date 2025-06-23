Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:42 PM

Most Viewed

Banking
Banking

Citizens Bank organises training on international financial reporting standards

Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:42 PM
Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:43 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 09:42 PM
Md Abdul Latif, deputy managing director of Citizens Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training programme on “International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS–9)” by Citizens Bank PLC at its training academy in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC recently organised a training programme on "International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS–9)" at its training academy in Dhaka.

Executives and officers from the bank's head office and branches participated in the programme.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Abdul Latif, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the event as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Shafiqul Islam, managing partner and chief executive officer of Shafiqul Alam & Co, conducted the training sessions.

Khan Md Tief Rana, head of cards and alternative delivery channels at the bank, was also present, along with other senior officials.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে