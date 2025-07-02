Citizens Bank organises training on integrated supervision system reporting

Md Abdul Latif, deputy managing director of Citizens Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training session on “Integrated Supervision System (ISS) Reporting” at its training academy in the capital recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC recently organised a daylong training session on "Integrated Supervision System (ISS) Reporting" at its training academy in the capital.

Md Abdul Latif, deputy managing director of the bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Dewan Siraj, director of the Integrated Supervision Management Department (ISMD) at the Bangladesh Bank, conducted the sessions as the resource person.

Senior officials from both the bank's head office and various branches actively participated in the training programme.