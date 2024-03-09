Banking
Citizens Bank launches Visa branded cards

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, and Ashish Chakraborty, director for business development of South Asia at Visa International, attend a launching ceremony of Visa branded international card services at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank has recently onboarded Visa branded international card (debit, credit and prepaid) services for clients across different segments at its head office in Dhaka.

It was another milestone achievement for the bank, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Ashish Chakraborty, director for business development of South Asia at Visa, along with other officials of the respective organisations were also present.

