Citizens Bank inks refinancing deal with BB

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently signed a participatory agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to avail the refinancing facility under the Green Transformation Fund (GTF) at the BB headquarters in Motijheel.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the central bank, inked the agreement, said a press release.

Some senior officials from both the organisations were also present.