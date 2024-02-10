Citizens Bank inks deal with BB on refinance scheme

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently signed a participatory agreement with the Bangladesh Bank under the "Technology Development /Upgradation of Export Oriented Industries" refinance scheme at the BB headquarters in Motijheel.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal, the bank said a press release.

Senior officials of both the organisations were also present.