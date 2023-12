Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of Citizens Bank PLC, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Risk Conference-2023” at the bank’s head office in Motijheel on Sunday. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC organised a daylong "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at the bank's head office in Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday.

All divisional heads, branch managers and other officials of the bank took part in the event.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, presided over the conference, the bank said in a press release.