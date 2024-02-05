Chowdhury promoted to DMD of Prime Bank

Prime Bank has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury, was serving the bank as senior executive vice-president and chief operating officer prior to his new role.

Chowdhury will act as chief information officer of the bank concurrently, the bank said in a press release.

He has more than 26 years of experience in the banking industry.

He previously worked for Dhaka Bank and Eastern Bank.

Chowdhury obtained his bachelor's and master's degree in physics from the University of Dhaka. He did another master's degree in international trade business from the same university.