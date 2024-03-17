BRAC Bank wins 'Top Ten Remittance Award' at World Conference Series 2024

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking at BRAC Bank, and Shahrear Zamil, head of remittance and probashi banking, receive an award from Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, at the World Conference Series 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has been honoured with the "Top Ten Remittance Award" at the World Conference Series 2024 for its unwavering commitment to bolstering the economy by simplifying remittance processes for wage earners worldwide.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking at BRAC Bank, and Shahrear Zamil, head of remittance and probashi banking, received the award, the bank said in a press release.

The Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis organised the award-giving ceremony at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently.

BRAC Bank's recognition reflects its significant contribution to the national exchequer and its role in Bangladesh's economic prosperity.

This year's World Conference Series, themed "Branding Bangladesh", aims to elevate the nation's profile on the global stage, encouraging the Bangladeshi diaspora to increase their investment in the homeland and to utilise formal channels for remittances.

A leader in facilitating inward remittances to Bangladesh, BRAC Bank set a new benchmark by facilitating wage remittances totalling $81.7 crore in 2023.

This milestone underscores its significant impact on the country's economic stability.

AK Abdul Momen, a member of parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency and former minister for foreign affairs, Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, along with managing directors and senior executives from various banks were also present.