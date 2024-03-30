BRAC Bank, VIPB Asset Management ink deal on custodian services

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking at BRAC Bank, and Md Shahidul Islam, chief executive officer of VIPB Asset Management Company, exchange documents of an agreement on custodian services in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank and VIPB Asset Management Company have signed a custodial service agreement.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank, and Md Shahidul Islam, chief executive officer of the investment management company, inked the deal in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Under this agreement, BRAC Bank will provide custodial services for the "VIPB Fixed Income Fund", an upcoming open-ended mutual fund to be managed by VIPB Asset Management Company.

AKM Faisal Halim, head of transaction banking of the bank, Mohammad Arif Chowdhury, unit head, and Khan Muhammad Faisol, senior manager of transaction banking, were present.

Biplab Das, head of investments of VIPB Asset Management Company, and Rashedul Hasan Yasin, senior manager of finance and fund operations, were also present.