BRAC Bank strikes deal with Mongla Port Authority

BRAC Bank has recently signed a payment gateway service agreement with Mongla Port Authority (MPA), enabling the MPA to take payments from port users for one-stop services, ship handling, container management, instrumental facilities, recruitment and mineral water.

Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, chairman of the MPA, and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal head of the bank's south zone, inked the deal at the former's office in Bagerhat's Mongla, said a press release.

It will enable stakeholders to pay port fees through the bank's payment gateway from the port's official website using VISA, MasterCard, Dynamic QR and bKash wallet.

The port authority will also enjoy customised report management portal facility through the bank's online merchant service portal.

Md Asaduzzaman, member (finance) of the MPA, AKM Anisur Rahman, member (engineering and development), and Md Siddiqur Rahman Khan, chief finance and accounts officer, were present.

Among others, Khairuddin Ahmed, head of merchant acquiring of the bank, Khondker Emdadul Haq, head of government relations, Al Amin Shaikh, regional head, south Bengal region, and Mahabubur Rashid, unit head for public sector, were also present.