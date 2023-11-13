BRAC Bank strikes deal with GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople

Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking of BRAC Bank, and Imtiaz Ilahi, managing director of the GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, pose for photographs with signed documents of an agreement at the former’s corporate head office in Dhaka last month. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank PLC has signed an employee banking agreement with GraphicPeople and SoftwarePeople, two information technology enabled service companies in Bangladesh.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking of the bank, and Imtiaz Ilahi, managing director of the IT companies, inked the deal at the former's corporate head office in Dhaka last month, read a press release.

Under the agreement, the IT companies' employees will enjoy a wide range of benefits, including salary accounts, multi-currency debit cards, credit cards, loan facilities, deposit pension schemes, fixed deposits and priority services.

Among others, Rashed Habibullah, director for finance and admin of the IT companies, Bushra Muquith, manager of human resources, and AKM Tareq, senior zonal head, distribution network of the bank, Faysal Haider, Tunvir Rahman and Emdadul Haque, regional heads, Monirul Islam Rony, head of retail deposit and lending, products, AKM Shahadul Islam, head of employee banking, Zahedul Matin, cluster manager, and Zebun Nahar, senior manager of employee banking, were present.