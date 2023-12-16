BRAC Bank partners with freelancers' society

Tanjiba Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has partnered with Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society (BFDS) to ensure easy and smooth banking services for freelancing professionals of the country.

Tanjiba Rahman, chairman of the BFDS, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, signed an agreement in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under the partnership, the bank will provide faster onboarding and banking services as BRAC Bank and the BFDS will be linked through API connectivity for key verifications.

"This is an important partnership for us as we want to play an active role in making Bangladesh a global hub for freelancers and contribute significantly to boosting foreign exchange earnings," said Hussain.

Both the organisations will host engagement sessions to create awareness and find new ways to uplift the promising sector.

Among others, Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking of the bank, along with senior officials of both the BFDS and the bank were also present.