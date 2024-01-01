BRAC Bank opens branch in Banani

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, jointly inaugurate a relocated Banani 11 branch in the capital's Banani today. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has inaugurated a relocated Banani 11 branch in the capital's Banani today.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, jointly inaugurated the branch, the bank said in a press release.

"We are excited to welcome our customers to our new premises, where we will continue to deliver exceptional service with even greater comfort and convenience," said Hussain.

"BRAC Bank will remain committed to its vision of providing the best banking experience in Bangladesh, and this latest expansion is a testament to its ongoing efforts in this direction," he added.

Among others, Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of branches, and Brig Gen (retd) Md Amin Akbar, head of general services, were also present.