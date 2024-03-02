BRAC Bank, JP Morgan to launch Xpedite Select, facilitating inward, outward remittances

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, and Kiat Seng Lim, managing director and global head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales for Payments at JP Morgan, pose for photographs after inaugurating a cross-border payment facility at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank is working alongside JP Morgan Payments to facilitate inward remittances.

The latest "Xpedite Select Receipt" facility by JP Morgan enables customers to conveniently receive remittances in 40 different currencies.

The bank recently organised an inauguration ceremony for the service at its head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Through this secure cross-border payment facility, the bank will offer a fast and smooth service to bring remittance to the beneficiary's doorstep.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, and Md Shaheen Iqbal, deputy managing director and head of treasury and FI, and other senior officials, were present.

Earlier, BRAC Bank also enrolled in JP Morgan Xpedite Select Payments, which offers outward payments in 120 currencies across the globe.

JP Morgan executives Kiat Seng Lim, global head of Financial Institutions Group, Shibu Thomas, head of APAC product solutions specialist, and Sazzad Anam, head of Bangladesh office, also attended the event.