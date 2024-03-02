BRAC Bank, JP Morgan to launch Xpedite Select to boost remittance flow

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank, and Kiat Seng Lim, managing director and global head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales for Payments at JP Morgan, pose for photographs after inaugurating a cross-border payment facility at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has partnered with JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the US, to facilitate inward and outward remittances.

The facility offered by JP Morgan, named "Xpedite Select Receipt", will allow customers to receive remittances in 40 different currencies in the most convenient way.

BRAC Bank recently organised an inauguration ceremony for the service at its head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Through this secure cross-border payment facility, BRAC Bank will offer a fast and smooth service to bring remittance to the beneficiary's doorstep.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, and Md Shaheen Iqbal, deputy managing director and head of treasury and FI, and other senior officials, were present.

Earlier, BRAC Bank also enrolled in JP Morgan Xpedite Select Payments, which offers outward payments in 120 currencies across the globe.

Among others, Kiat Seng Lim, managing director and global head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales for Payments at JP Morgan Chase Bank, Shibu Thomas, executive director and head of APAC Product Solutions Specialist, and Sazzad Anam, executive director and head of Bangladesh office at JP Morgan Chase Bank, were also present.