BRAC Bank inks MoU with National Pension Authority

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, and Kabirul Izdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka today. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) today to receive monthly deposits of the government's National Pension Scheme.

Kabirul Izdani Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inked the MoU at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka, said a press release.

Commenting on this agreement with the NPA, Hussain said, "This universal pension scheme will benefit people of our country and ensure their future financial security. This will encourage people to start saving for the future and develop a savings habit."

"With the help of BRAC Bank's advanced technology and seamless systems, customers will be able to make their monthly payments easily and conveniently. For this, we will soon establish API connectivity with the National Pension Authority."

"We will be working with the government to take the pension scheme to the doorsteps of people of the country," he added.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance ministry, attended the signing ceremony as chief guest.

Among others, Sulekha Rani Basu, additional secretary of the finance ministry, Md Golam Mostafa, member of the NPA, and Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of the bank, along with other senior officials were also present.