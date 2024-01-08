BRAC Bank inks deal with Le Meridien Dhaka

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of BRAC Bank, and Hasan Ahmad, managing director of Le Meridien Dhaka, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an employee banking agreement with Le Meridien Dhaka, a BHL Group unit, enabling the hotel's co-workers and other BHL Group entities to access exclusive banking services provided by the bank.

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, and Hasan Ahmad, managing director of the hotel, inked a deal at the latter's office in Dhaka, said a press release.

This partnership embodies the bank's commitment to offer an enhanced and delightful banking experience, encompassing a wide range of benefits and privileges tailored to the needs of corporate professionals.

Tasnuva Islam, a director of the hotel, ABM Abdullah, finance adviser, ABM Iktier Hossain, assistant director, Karin Jongman, hotel manager, Muhammad Mohsin, director of finance, Zubair Chowdhury, director of sales and marketing, and Emamul Haque, director of human resources, were present.

Among others, AKM Tareq, senior zonal head of the bank, AKM Shahadul Islam, head of employee banking, Tunvir Rahman, regional head, Arif Chowdhury, unit head, transaction banking, and Dabashish Bhowmik, cluster manager, were also present.