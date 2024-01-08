Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

BRAC Bank inks deal with Le Meridien Dhaka

Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:25 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 08:27 PM
Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of BRAC Bank, and Hasan Ahmad, managing director of Le Meridien Dhaka, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an employee banking agreement with Le Meridien Dhaka, a BHL Group unit, enabling the hotel's co-workers and other BHL Group entities to access exclusive banking services provided by the bank.

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, and Hasan Ahmad, managing director of the hotel, inked a deal at the latter's office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This partnership embodies the bank's commitment to offer an enhanced and delightful banking experience, encompassing a wide range of benefits and privileges tailored to the needs of corporate professionals.

Tasnuva Islam, a director of the hotel, ABM Abdullah, finance adviser, ABM Iktier Hossain, assistant director, Karin Jongman, hotel manager, Muhammad Mohsin, director of finance, Zubair Chowdhury, director of sales and marketing, and Emamul Haque, director of human resources, were present.

Among others, AKM Tareq, senior zonal head of the bank, AKM Shahadul Islam, head of employee banking, Tunvir Rahman, regional head, Arif Chowdhury, unit head, transaction banking, and Dabashish Bhowmik, cluster manager, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কাল ফ্রেন্ডশিপ পাইপলাইন উদ্বোধন করবেন শেখ হাসিনা-নরেন্দ্র মোদি
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনাকে ফোন করে মোদির অভিনন্দন

ভারতের প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি বলেছেন, তিনি প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার সঙ্গে কথা বলেছেন এবং বাংলাদেশের দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে টানা চতুর্থবারের মতো বিজয়ী হওয়ায় তাকে অভিনন্দন জানিয়েছেন।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটার উপস্থিতির হারকে যে কেউ চ্যালেঞ্জ করতে পারেন: সিইসি

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification