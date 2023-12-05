Brac Bank holds annual risk conference

Md Zabdul Islam, director of the department of off-site supervision of the Bangladesh Bank, and Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur, independent director and chairman of the board risk management committee of Brac Bank, pose for photographs with participants and panelists of a daylong “Annual Risk Conference 2023” at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Brac Bank

Brac Bank recently organised a daylong "Annual Risk Conference 2023" at the bank's head office in Dhaka to create awareness among its co-workers about risks in day-to-day banking operations and to find ways to effectively overcome these difficulties.

More than 700 participants, including branch managers, branch operations managers and other senior officials, participated in the conference in person and through virtual platforms.

Md Zabdul Islam, director of the department of off-site supervision (DOS) of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur, independent director and chairman of the board risk management committee of Brac Bank, took part in a panel discussion on "Macroeconomic Volatility and its Impact on Credit & Market Risk", moderated by Ahmed Rashid Joy, deputy managing director & head of credit risk management.

Among others, Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed, vice-chairperson of Brac Bank, Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking, Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, additional director of the central bank, SM Khaled Abdullah, joint director of the DOS, and Khandhaker Tanveer Shamsul Islam, independent director of Midland Bank, were also present.