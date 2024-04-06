BRAC Bank gets new DMD

BRAC Bank recently promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD), effective from April 1.

The official, Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, led the distribution network comprising 187 branches and 40 sub-branches as head of branches prior to joining the new role.

Ashfaque also looks after premium banking, branch corporate and government relations segments, the bank said in a press release.

He has been a cornerstone in expanding the distribution network and deposit growth of the bank during challenging times.

Ashfaque's journey with BRAC Bank began in 2006.

His extensive experience across branch, corporate, and retail banking and involvement in strategic planning have been invaluable, the press release added.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, said, "Ashfaque's past record speaks volumes about his dedication and achievements for the bank."

"We believe, in his new role as the DMD, he will drive the distribution network business to new heights and become a market leader," he added.

Ashfaque obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Dhaka and did an MBA from North South University.