bKash holds seminar on AML & CFT

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, and Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer and chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer, pose for photographs with participants of an annual seminar held in Dhaka recently. Photo: bKash

bKash recently organised a two-day annual seminar to boost skills of all employees engaged in the Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML & CFT) compliance functions.

Employees engaged in the AML & CFT department attended the seminar, the mobile financial service provider said in a press release.

It focused on the newly developed "Risk-based Oversight Framework" for enhanced monitoring of distribution houses, agents, personal accounts and merchants against informal remittance, online gambling/betting and forex/crypto currency trading.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, and Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer (CECAO) and chief anti-money laundering and compliance officer (CAMLCO), attended the seminar in Dhaka.

He inaugurated the automated control report module in AML360 during the seminar.

AML officers were also awarded certificates upon successful completion of the 40-hour technical training programme on My SQL.

Among others, Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer, M Mazedul Islam, chief legal officer and company secretary, Ahmed Ashique Hussain, chief risk officer, and Mahfuz Sadique, chief communications officer, were present.