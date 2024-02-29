Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:54 PM

Banking

Bengal Commercial Bank organises board meeting

Star Business Desk
Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:50 PM
Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank, presides over the 27th meeting of the board of directors at the bank’s head office in Gulshan, Dhaka recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently organised the 27th meeting of its board of directors at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mahbubul Alam and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice-chairmen of the bank, along with other members of the board of directors were present.

Among others, Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Md Humayun Kabir, senior executive vice-president and company secretary, were also present.

push notification