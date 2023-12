Shamsul Alam, a director of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC and a director of the Bengal Group of Industries, poses for photographs after inaugurating the branch at Ati Bazar in Keraniganj recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently opened its 28th branch at Ati Bazar in Keraniganj.

Shamsul Alam, a director of the bank and a director of the Bengal Group of Industries, inaugurated the branch, said a press release.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, where KM Awlad Hossain, deputy managing director and chief business officer, along with other high officials and clients were also present.