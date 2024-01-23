Bengal Commercial Bank arranges annual business conference

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank and president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Business Conference-2024” of the bank at a hotel in Gulshan recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently organised "Annual Business Conference-2024" at a hotel in Gulshan.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, attended the conference, said a press release.

The bank's chairman talked about the mission and vision of the bank and instructed all to work accordingly to achieve the future goal.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Mahbubul Alam, vice-chairman of the bank and president of the FBCCI, and Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice-chairman of the bank, were also present.

Morshed shared his views over the business performance of the year 2023 and the action plan for the year 2024.

Deputy managing directors, divisional heads and all branch managers also took part in the conference.