BD Auto Industries partners with Anwar DuraRoof

A Mannan Khan, chairman of Bangladesh Auto Industries, and Waeez R Hossain, deputy managing director of the Anwar Group of Industries, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bangladesh Auto Industries

Bangladesh Auto Industries, the first electric vehicle manufacturer of the country, recently signed a smart roofing partnership agreement with Anwar DuraRoof, a concern of Anwar Group.

This collaboration will see DuraRoof supply cutting-edge roofing sheets for Bangladesh Auto Industries' factory sheds.

Waeez R Hossain, deputy managing director of the Anwar Group of Industries, and A Mannan Khan, chairman of the electric vehicle manufacturer, inked the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

"This agreement signifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance industrial efficiency," said Hossain.

"We understand the importance of innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in our operations. Anwar DuraRoof's features protect our business interests in terms of comfort and sustainability," said Khan.

Among others, Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, chief executive officer of the Building Material Division of the group, Musaddique Hossain, consultant, and Sonjoy Kumar Bala, business head of DuraRoof, Murad Ul Momaneen, manager, Hasibul Hasan, general manager, and Md Abdus Samad, project manager, were also present.