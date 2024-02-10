BB deputy governor visits UCB’s agri support project

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, and Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank, pose for photographs after visiting an agricultural support scheme, titled “Bhoroshar Notun Janala” funded by the UCB at East Harinchara in Lalmonirhat recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, recently visited an agricultural support scheme, titled "Bhoroshar Notun Janala", to inspect the progress of the ongoing project at East Harinchara in Lalmonirhat.

The Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura's Char Development Research Center (CDRC) implemented the project funded by United Commercial Bank (UCB).

Nasser also inaugurated a new solar irrigation pump and a resting shade within the project area during this visit, the bank said in a press release.

"UCB is setting an example for the private sector in coming forward to ensure growth within the country's agricultural sector. I applaud their initiative," said the deputy governor of BB.

As per the directives of the central bank, UCB took the initiative to implement the agricultural support scheme at the beginning of last year as part of its corporate social responsibility.

This project aims to ensure food security and better nutritional quality within the country while also promoting climate-resilient sustainable agriculture.

Among others, Md Anwarul Islam, executive director of the BB, Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of UCB, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director, Abdul Majid Pramanik, joint director of RDA, and Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of "Mati O Mansh" at Bangladesh Television, were also present.