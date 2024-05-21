BB, Bank Asia organise Customer Awareness Week-2024 in Rangpur

Md Khurshid Alam, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Shafiuzzaman, managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia, pose for photographs with participants of a “Customer Awareness Week-2024” at Panchagarh Chamber Bhaban in Panchagarh. Photo: Bank Asia

Bangladesh Bank, in association with Bank Asia PLC, organised its "Customer Awareness Week-2024" in Rangpur division aiming to enhance banking awareness among customers.

Md Khurshid Alam, deputy governor of the central bank, inaugurated the programme as chief guest at Panchagarh Chamber Bhaban in Panchagarh on Sunday, the bank said in a press release.

The five-day event is scheduled to end on Thursday.

During the discussion, Alam termed customers as the blood of banking services, saying that customer awareness is highly important in banking services.

He also emphasised on bankers' responsibility for developing customer awareness along with their own awareness of everyday banking duties.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, director of the financial integrity and customer services department of the central bank, presided over the event.

Md Nurul Amin, executive director (head office) of Bangladesh Bank, Md Ruhul Amin, executive director (BB Rangpur office), Liza Fahmida, director of financial sector support and strategic planning department, and Shayema Islam, director of the financial integrity and customer services department, and Shafiuzzaman, managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia, were present as special guests.

More than 100 officials from Rangpur region branches of different banks and financial institutions were also present.