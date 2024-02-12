BASIC Bank holds managers' conference

Banking
Abul Hashem, chairman of BASIC Bank, attends the bank’s “Managers’ Conference-2024” at BCS administration academy auditorium at Shahbagh, Dhaka recently. Photo: BASIC Bank

BASIC Bank recently organised a "Managers' Conference-2024" at the BCS Administration Academy auditorium in the capital's Shahbagh.

Abul Hashem, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Anisur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the meeting, where Nahid Hossain, Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, Shamim Ahammed, Md M Latif Bhuyan and Md Rafiqul Islam, directors of the bank, were present.

At the conference, speakers emphasised ensuring quality customer service, recovery of defaulted loans, disbursement of new loans, and low-deposit collection. They also gave necessary guidance and instructions on strategies of the bank to the managers.

Among others, Abu Md Mofazzal, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Ismail, Md Momenul Hoque, Md Nashir Uddin, Sumit Ranjan Nath, Md Shafiul Alam, Md Hasan Imam, Dulon Kanti Chakrabarty and Md Ghulam Syeed Khan, general managers, were also present.

