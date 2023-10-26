Bashar, Sohela re-elected as chair, vice-chair of NCC Bank

Md Abul Bashar and Sohela Hossain have been re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman respectively of NCC Bank in the 506th meeting of the board of directors on Wednesday.

Bashar started pursuing his family business endeavours with the Prime Group of Industries (PGI) shouldering its responsibilities and holding the position as deputy managing director for over 21 years.

He is also the managing director of the recycling division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd, said a press release.

At present, he is serving as an executive committee member of the Bangladesh Association of Banks.

He is a treasurer of Doleshwar Kallan Sangstha which runs two educational institutions -- Doleshwar Adarsha School and Doleshwar Abdul Mannan Adarsha College.

He was a director in the board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, a member of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies and the executive committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation.

Bashar obtained his bachelor's degree in management information system from the USA.

On the other hand, Sohela Hossain is the chairman of Mir Akter Hossain Ltd, and president of Mir Cement Ltd, Mir Real Estate Ltd and Mir Concert Product Ltd.

Hossain started her career in the teaching profession. She was involved in this profession with Dhaka International University and Tejgaon University College for more than two decades.

She obtained her honours and master's degrees in philosophy from the University of Dhaka.