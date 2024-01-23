Bank Asia wins ‘Sustainability Reporting Award 2023’

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman, Rumee A Hossain, chairman of board executive committee, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, a director, and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge), pose for photographs with an award at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar. The bank was awarded with “Sustainability Reporting Award 2023” by the National Center for Corporate Reporting (NCCR) in Indonesia recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has won "Sustainability Reporting Award 2023" offered by the National Center for Corporate Reporting (NCCR) in Indonesia.

The bank organised a programme to celebrate the award at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, and Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman, attended the event, the bank said in a press release.

"This award serves as a testimony to the bank's disclosure and initiatives in promoting sustainability," the chairman said.

Bank Asia aims to create a better future by growing responsibly and sustainably, with a commitment to implementing eco-friendly measures.

In its sustainability reporting, the bank exhibits its activities and underlying impacts from the perspectives of the economic, environmental, social and governance arenas.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of board executive committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of board audit committee, and Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, and Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, directors, and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge), along with senior management of the bank were also present on the occasion.