Bank Asia strikes deal with AGAM Int'l

Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has signed an early wage access (EWA) agreement with AGAM International, a UK-based artificial intelligence fintech company.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of the bank, and Masudur Rahman, operation director of the fintech company, inked the deal at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, employees of organisations maintaining a salary account with Bank Asia, can take an immediate loan from the bank equal to due salary before the salary date, which will be adjusted later from the individual's salary.

