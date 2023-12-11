Bank Asia promotes senior executive VP to DMD

Bank Asia Limited has recently promoted a senior executive vice-president to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The promotee, Arequl Arefeen, is concurrently serving as the head of group treasury of the bank, read a press release.

Arefeen joined Bank Asia in 2003. Later, he took charge as the head of treasury of the bank.

He has extensive experience in the banking sector with particular expertise in treasury management, liquidity management, market risk management, asset-liability management, foreign exchange dealing, financial products and derivatives, trade finance and investment portfolios.

Currently, he is contributing his expertise as a focus group member of the Core Risk Management Guideline in Foreign Exchange of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

He is also a technical committee member of the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association.

Arefeen started his professional career with IFIC Bank Ltd in 1995 when he covered branch banking, particularly foreign trade.

He also worked for NCC Bank Ltd as a money market and forex dealer.