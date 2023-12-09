Bank Asia promotes senior executive VP to DMD

Bank Asia Limited has recently promoted a senior executive vice-president to the post of deputy managing director.

The official, SM Anisuzzaman, was also concurrently serving as company secretary and head of research and strategy of the bank, said a press release.

He started his banking career as a probationary officer at IFIC Bank Ltd in 1996 and went on to serve at Prime Bank PLC and Brac Bank PLC.

Anisuzzaman joined Bank Asia as executive vice-president in October 2015.

In the following eight years, he excelled in leading functions pertaining to innovation, transformation, corporate governance and regulatory affairs of the bank.

He is one of the very few bankers who have a blend of hands-on expertise in core banking alongside research, strategic planning, corporate governance, consultancy and academic experience.

Anisuzzaman obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from Jahangirnagar University and an MBA in finance from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka.

Later, he attained an MS in finance from The University of Manchester in the UK.