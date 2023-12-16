Bank Asia organises AML & CFT conference

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia Ltd, attends an annual conference, styled “AML & CFT Conference 2023”, at the bank’s corporate head office in Paltan, Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has recently organised the annual "AML & CFT Conference 2023" to enhance anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML & CFT) knowledge and awareness among all the employees of the bank for ensuring a culture of compliance and sustainable banking.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest at the bank's corporate office in Paltan, the bank said in a press release.

Ziaul Hasan, deputy managing director of CAMLCO and head of channel banking of the bank, presided over the conference, where officials from divisions, branches, centres and Islamic windows were present virtually.

The speakers discussed recent AML trends and typologies, trade-based money laundering and credit backed money laundering related red flags i.e. online gaming, betting, hundi, shell companies, under-invoicing, over-invoicing, fund diversion, overvaluation and mortgage fraud in the conference.

Tanfiz Hossain Chowdhury, senior executive vice-president and head of Gulshan branch, Md Abdul Latif, senior executive vice-president and head of principal office branch, and Md Mostafizur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and head of MCB Banani branch, were present as resource persons.

They shared their knowledge on the day-to-day operational aspects on dos and don'ts of the AML and CFT.