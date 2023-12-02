Bank Asia inks remit deal with Commerce Plex

SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing director of Bank Asia, and Yassir Pasha, chief executive officer of Commerce Plex Ltd, exchanged signed documents of an agreement on remittance services at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has signed a remittance service agreement with Commerce Plex Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Simpaisa.

SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, and Yassir Pasha, chief executive officer of Commerce Plex, signed the deal at the Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar recently, read a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will distribute remittance, which will be collected from the USA, Canada and Europe by Commerce Plex, through its extensive network across the country.

Among others, Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of the bank, ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, Arequl Arefeen, head of group treasury, Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, head of foreign remittance department, and Kamil Kamran Shaikh, chief operating officer of Commerce Plex, and Sanjana Farid, country manager for Bangladesh, were also present.