Bank Asia inks deal with Syngenta

Bank Asia has signed an agreement with Syngenta, a Switzerland-based agricultural science and technology organisation, aiming to provide cost-free seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to poor and marginal farmers nationwide as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of the bank, and Hedayet Ullah, country general manager and managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh, inked the deal at Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar, read a press release.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, SM Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi and Arequl Arefeen, deputy managing directors of the bank, Kazi Halimur Rashid Faisal, director and head of finance of the agricultural science and technology organisation, along with other officials of both organisations were present.