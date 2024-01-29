Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:03 PM

Banking

Bank Asia inks deal with Rural Development Academy

Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:05 PM
Tahmidur Rashid, senior executive vice-president and head of CRM division of Bank Asia, and Md Ferdous Hossain Khan, director of Rural Development Academy, Bogura, exchange signed documents of an agreement at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Ltd has signed an agreement with Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura aiming to provide a "two-storey agriculture with solar power irrigation system" to the poor and marginal farmers nationwide under the bank's corporate social responsibility.

Tahmidur Rashid, senior executive vice-president and head of CRM division of the bank, and Md Ferdous Hossain Khan, director of the RDA, inked the deal at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of the bank, and ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, along with other officials of both organisations were also present.

