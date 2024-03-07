Bank Asia inks deal with Beautiful Mind to collect student's fees

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of Bank Asia, and Shamim Matin Chowdhury, principal of Beautiful Mind, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited has signed an agreement with Beautiful Mind, a specialised educational institution for intellectually-challenged children, for collecting student fees through its internet banking and mobile app platforms.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of the bank, and Shamim Matin Chowdhury, principal of the institution, inked the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Mamtaz Sultana, vice-principal of the institution, and Md Moniruzzaman Khan, first vice-president and head of alternative delivery channel of the bank, were also present.