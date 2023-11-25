Bank Asia inks bond subscription deal with bourses

Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammad, chief regulatory officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Rahi Iftekhar Reza, representative of Chittagong Stock Exchange, and Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director of Bank Asia, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on perpetual bond subscription at DSE Tower, Nikunjo in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Limited recently signed an agreement with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) for electronic subscription of its first perpetual bond.

Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammad, chief regulatory officer of DSE, Rahi Iftekhar Reza, representative of CSE, and Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director of the bank, inked the deal at the DSE Tower in the capital's Nikunjo locality, read a press release.

The subscription of the first perpetual bond will continue until December 7, 2023.

Among others, Md Sazzad Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, chief financial officer, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, investment unit head, Sumon Das, chief executive officer of Bank Asia Securities Ltd, and Ershad Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of City Bank Capital Resources Ltd, were present.