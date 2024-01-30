Bank Asia holds extra-ordinary general meeting

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, presides over the bank’s 12th extra-ordinary general meeting, which was held virtually today. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia has approved the resolution to change the registered name of the bank from "Bank Asia Limited" to "Bank Asia PLC".

The approval was given at the bank's 12th extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM), which was held virtually today, the bank said in a press release.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, where Mohd Safwan Choudhury and Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairmen of the bank, were present.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of board executive committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of board audit committee, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Farhana Haq, Md Abul Quasem, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker, directors, attended the EMG.

Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (current charge) of the bank, and SM Anisuzzman, deputy managing director and company secretary, along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders also joined the meeting.